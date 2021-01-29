MURRAY — The location and subsequent arrest of two women in the New Concord area Thursday morning continued a successful week for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office when it came to taking fugitives into custody.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said it was a report of a possible stolen vehicle being located at a residence on Saddle Lane that led to the arrests of Holly Crosno, 27, of Madison, Tennessee, and April C. Hartle, of Paris, Tennessee. They both had warrants for their arrests from prior cases.
Earlier in the week, CCSO had also brought a man with warrants in Logan County into custody. Knight said James Boatright of Russellville was wanted on a felony warrant when deputies located and arrested him Tuesday afternoon near Murray.
“We’ve had a busy week,” Knight said, quickly giving credit to his team of deputies. “They’ve worked hard and accomplished a lot and they deserve a lot of credit.
“I just want to say that this isn’t because of Nicky Knight. This is because of a great bunch of guys I’ve got and I could not ask for a better group.”
Knight said CCSO learned Tuesday that Boatright. 31, might be in Calloway County. That afternoon, he said deputies made attempts to locate Boatright in multiple locations. Then, a tip received a little after noon provided additional information and proved to be the key piece.
Boatright was located on KY 121 near the intersection of Shady Oaks Court, just northwest of Murray. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court in Logan County.
The Thursday case broke at about 9 a.m. when Knight said deputies responded to a residence on Saddle Lane in the New Concord area after receiving a report about a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, he said deputies did find a vehicle that matched the description provided by the caller.
In the process, though, Knight said deputies also located Crosno, who had multiple warrants of arrest in both Kentucky and Tennessee. He said she was hiding under the residence.
Inside the residence, Knight said deputies found Hartle, who also had a Kentucky warrant for her arrest. Interestingly, the vehicle was found to not have been reported stolen after all and the owner was allowed to come take possession of the vehicle.
Crosno, 27, was charged with three counts of being a fugitive from another state, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as tampering with physical evidence. She also was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a Calloway Circuit Court felony case. Hartle was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a Calloway District Court misdemeanor case.
All of the suspects were taken to the Calloway County Jail. CCSO was assisted by Kentucky State Police.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
