CALLOWAY COUNTY – Local residents might have noticed an unusually high number of drug arrest reports in the Murray Ledger & Times in recent weeks, and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight says that’s no coincidence. While it is possible that substance abuse is on the rise, Knight said increased attention and resources directed toward illicit drug activity led to a very successful start to the year for his office.
Knight the increase in arrests and seizures is evident from looking at the methamphetamine seizure numbers for the last three years. Those seizures include traffic stops in which the driver was found with meth, as well as drug busts in which an undercover detective buys the drugs, he said.
“For example, in 2020, we seized and took in 2.2 ounces of methamphetamine,” Knight said. “In 2021, we took in 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, but in 2022, we took in 12.84 pounds of methamphetamine.”
Before he was fatally shot in May 2022, the late Chief Deputy Jody Cash had worked a large number of drug cases in Marshall County, and Knight said Cash had been working with one of road deputies to teach him the ropes in the months before he died.
“My goal was that when school was out in 2002, (I planned) to put a full-time investigator on because I had school resource officers coming out to help cover the road,” Knight said. “That's basically what our goal was, so in May of ‘22, that’s when I actually put a full-time drug (investigator on duty). So it's really paying off.”
Knight said it would be difficult to say if drug activity has actually increased in Calloway County lately, but CCSO has certainly increased its number of drug arrests in recent months.
“The deputies know that's a big focus of mine, and they're making traffic stops, and of course, traffic stops lead to arrests and arrests lead to seizures, and so forth,” Knight said. “So I don't want to say (drug activity is) any more; it could be that there's more of it, but we're really focusing more on the drug end of (crime). The drug situation in Calloway County is not any worse than it is anywhere else; in fact, we're not having drive-by shootings and stuff like that, even though a lot of home invasions are drug-related. We're not having very many home invasions right now, but back a few years ago, we were.
“All in all, I feel like probably at least 85% of all of our crime in Calloway County, in some form or fashion, is drug-related, whether it be people stealing catalytic converters and selling them so that they can buy dope or burglaries so that they can buy dope. Most of our crime is drug-related, and that's why I want to focus so hard on the drug situation.”
Knight said another part of stepping up drug enforcement is learning how to use each deputy’s talents to the most effective ends possible.
“We've got a couple of guys that really enjoy working the dope stuff, whether it be from a patrol standpoint, or whether it would be from a investigator standpoint,” he said. “Through my career, I've seen (from working with) so many officers that certain people enjoy doing certain things. I don't want to say they ‘enjoy’ it, but that's their niche.
“I think one thing that appeals to them about the drug stuff is they’ve got kids, and they know and see that drugs are a big part of our all of our crime. There are some people that would rather work a dope case than an accident, but then there's some that really get into accident reconstruction and figuring out formulas and stuff like that. So everybody's got their own niche, I guess you might say, and we've got some guys that are really hitting it hard on the drug (investigations).”
Cash was a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Agency, which Knight said has given CCSO a great number of resources to reach out to for help over the last few years.
“We're pulling in resources from other counties and federal agencies,” Knight said. “When Jody was killed, we lost our DEA task force spot; however, we're working on getting another person put in. The security checks and background checks and all the stuff that they've got to go through, we're still in the process of that, but having that DEA connection (is invaluable). Even though my narcotics detective right now is not a DEA task force officer, he has been around them enough that when he calls, they're willing to come and help. That's huge because we just can't do it with one narcotics detective in the county. He needs help. But in turn, he may go to Marshall County or Graves County and help them. We work well with the surrounding counties on drug investigations.”
So with the increased number of drug arrests, where does CCSO go from here and how do deputies keep up that momentum?
“I would like to actually put another person in the drug division, but I've got to get my road units filled first,” Knight said. “Right now, I've got three openings, but I could hire four, and if I could get four people hired in here, I would move one of my guys already here into narcotics. There's plenty of dope work to do; we just need the manpower to do it.”
Knight noted another reason the public has been noticing the increased activity is because of the emphasis he and Deputy Marian Cosgrove, a school resource officer who also serves as CCSO’s public information officer, have put on getting the information out quickly whenever a major arrest occurs.
“I keep referring to Jody because Jody did a lot for me, but Jody was doing press releases quite often,” Knight said. “It wasn't that we hadn’t been doing anything (after his death), but we just didn't have somebody that was doing press releases for a while. Now, Marian’s doing press releases every morning if we have something. On Facebook, we sometimes take some bashings, (with people asking), ‘Why did you put their picture in the paper? Why are you advertising this?’ Well, my thing is, I want the public to know that we're doing something. The public really only sees us when we're sitting at a restaurant doing nothing or when we're running blue lights down the road and they say, ‘Well, I wonder where they're going?’ So I want the public to know what we're doing so that hopefully the public will support what we're doing.”
Knight said he was also pleased that his office had been able to bring the D.A.R.E. program, which Cosgrove has been leading, back to the Calloway County School District last fall.
