CALLOWAY COUNTY – Local residents might have noticed an unusually high number of drug arrest reports in the Murray Ledger & Times in recent weeks, and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight says that’s no coincidence. While it is possible that substance abuse is on the rise, Knight said increased attention and resources directed toward illicit drug activity led to a very successful start to the year for his office.

Knight the increase in arrests and seizures is evident from looking at the methamphetamine seizure numbers for the last three years. Those seizures include traffic stops in which the driver was found with meth, as well as drug busts in which an undercover detective buys the drugs, he said.