MURRAY — Thankfully for emergency personnel, Monday morning’s initial reports of shots being fired at the Murray High School campus were unfounded.
However, when the call was received at a little before 9, and knowing this was coming just days after the third anniversary of a school shooting in nearby Marshall County, it was very real. And it was a call that immediately brought fears of the worst.
This was especially the case for Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, who has a child that is a student at the campus.
“I went just as fast as I could to get here,” said Knight, after participating in a news conference at the campus library about a little more than an hour after he arrived at Murray High, immediately entering the building to see what was happening.
He said he was feeling a lot calmer than he was when the radio in his office began blaring about a potential active shooter situation at the campus.
“I was at the (sheriff’s office headquarters on Olive Street downtown) and I was thinking about Marshall County, but I was thinking about my son (Korey). I’m good now.”
Saturday marked the third anniversary of the shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville, an event to which Knight responded on the morning of Jan. 23, 2018, as part of a large presence from CCSO to assist then-Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars and his agency. CCSO responded to Draffenville that morning, originally to search the campus for the shooter, but that ended before deputies arrived. CCSO still assisted in securing the scene and helping gather evidence.
It was a 15-year-old student named Gabriel Parker who was taken into custody not long after the shooting. Last year, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the deaths of fellow students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, both of whom were, like Parker, 15. He also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of assault in the first degree, one count each for students who sustained gunshot wounds that day.
All of that was on City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles’ mind as well Monday. He did not go to Draffenville on that cold, gray morning in 2018, but he did send some of his officers to the campus to assist.
And as he left his office inside the Murray Police Department headquarters, just blocks away from where Knight was heading to his vehicle to race to the high school, he wondered what would face him once he arrived there himself. He also said he could not get there fast enough.
“It’s always like that when you’re going somewhere to make sure everybody is safe. I’d say it took me only a couple of minutes, but it always seems longer,” Liles said. “You just want to get there to check on our kids and their teachers and everyone else out there.
“We’re proud that everybody is safe today and that it came out the way it did.”
While there is no evidence of an actual shooting having occurred at the campus Monday, Liles said a crime was committed. Someone reported this and the search is now on to see who made the call, alerting emergency personnel that one of their worst fears was being realized.
“Right now, we’re just trying to focus on the situation here. We want to find out who did this and make sure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Liles said. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again, as well as make sure people understand how serious it is.”
Knight also said he experienced something that made his drive that much longer. He said drivers did not do a good job yielding for his vehicle, despite the fact that he had his blue lights and siren activated as he desperately tried to reach the campus.
“That is something we need to teach people here in Murray and Calloway County. When they see blue lights or red lights in their rear view, they really need to move over,” Knight said.
