MURRAY — “I’m going to be 10-7. Y’all have a good day.”
That was how Sam Steger officially relinquished his post as Calloway County sheriff Monday morning, as he officially submitted his resignation from the office. Steger made public his intentions late last week, announcing that an opportunity with his family farm in Christian County was too good to let pass, bringing an end to a career that spanned 30 years, the last six as sheriff in a community where he has resided his entire career.
Then, seconds later, with dispatcher Dan Galloway on the other end of the radio, came another transmission. “Two Calloway … I’m 10-7 as Unit 2, 10-8 Unit 1.” That was how Steger’s longtime friend, Calloway County native Nicky Knight, went from Steger’s chief deputy to officially on duty as Steger’s successor, having earlier been sworn in to the position by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes in a ceremony attended by nearly every person in the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, as well as county officials.
“It’s a relief to get the swearing in done and we’re ready to keep moving forward,” said Knight, who also has 30 years of law enforcement experience, having served stints with the Murray Police Department, Benton Police Department and CCSO. “It’s not going to be any different, other than Sam being No. 1 and I being No. 2. Now, I’m No. 1 but, leadership wise, our style of leadership is the same.
“For the first four years, we could just about finish each other’s sentences. We thought alike and it’s been good being together. I’ve been in this for 30 years and, when he was a dispatcher (with what is now the Murray State University Police Department), he used to come and ride with me (when Knight was an MPD patrol officer), so he went his way (eventually to a 20-year stay with Kentucky State Police) and I went mine and our paths came back together.”
Imes said that while losing Steger two years before his second term ended was difficult, he said the decision to tab Knight to finish that term was not.
“I don’t think we could’ve done any better with the appointment,” Imes said. “It’s about continuity and a very easy transition. He’s been, and I think Sam will tell you this, Sam’s right arm through all of this and when Sam’s been out of pocket for anything, I’ve been just as comfortable talking to Nick and he’d keep me advised of any situation, as well as the magistrates.”
Knight first entered law enforcement in his patrol officer role with MPD from 1990-95 before he headed to nearby Benton, where he would stay until 2010, the last 10 years spent as a captain, which is the equivalent of an assistant chief. After retiring from Benton, he came back to his hometown, joining CCSO for a few years before coming back to MPD as the school resource officer at Murray High School.
When Steger was elected sheriff in November 2014, he said it suddenly dawned on him that he would need a chief deputy. He said it did not take long to begin focusing his attention on Knight, who also was his training officer after arriving at MPD.
“I’ll never forget it. I was on my back porch and I was racking my brain. Then I thought that the one person that has the same personality as me and has the same work ethic as me was Nicky. So, just like that, I knew who I wanted to choose,” Steger said last week. “I thought Nicky would make a great one, if I could convince him to make that step (from SRO at Murray High).
“He had already been here at the sheriff’s office (under Sheriff Bill Marcum) and I was ecstatic when he said that he’d come on this trip with me. Not only did he bring his good leadership style here, but he had more recent experience at the sheriff’s office than I did, so the guys already knew him. It wasn’t like I was bringing somebody in from the outside that nobody knew and nobody trusted or didn’t know what their work ethic was. They knew they were getting a solid chief.
“He’s just an all-around great and respected man. His family is very well respected in the community and he is very respected in the law enforcement community.”
Knight said he appreciates that Imes thought highly enough of him to appoint him to succeed Steger. However, he said it is the people of Calloway County who now will determine if he was the right choice.
“Don’t get me wrong. I’m proud that (Imes) had the faith in me he did. But one man versus the majority of the county is two different things. Now, I’m going to make or break myself,” he said of how this will be determined when he has served the remainder of Steger’s term and runs for re-election in 2022. “Now, I’m going to show that we can continue on and do good things or I fall flat on my face.
“That’s not an option.”
