MURRAY – At least two candidates will be running for sheriff next fall, and although one of the current candidates is the incumbent, it will be the first campaign for both of them.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight was appointed to the office by Judge-Executive Kenny Imes in August 2020 after former Sheriff Sam Steger resigned, so he will be running for office for the first time. Former Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Danny Williams, who left CCSO in August to take a job with Murray State University Public Safety, also filed to run on Wednesday. Knight is a registered Republican and Williams is a registered Democrat, so they will not face off until next November. That, of course, assumes that neither has a primary challenger or that if they do, they win their respective primaries in May. The last day candidates may file to run is Jan. 7, 2022.
“I feel like I’ve got a pretty decent shot, or I wouldn’t even be throwing my hat in the ring, but I’m sure my opponent (thinks that) too,” Knight said. “It’s going to be a long, long time before we actually know who is going to be the sheriff because we’re looking at November before (the general election). So there’s a long road ahead of us, but I feel like my family’s behind me and I’ve got a lot of good people behind me on this, so I’m looking forward to getting my message out, my experience and what I can do and what I have done in the past.”
Knight has 31 years of law enforcement experience, spending the first five years of his career at the Murray Police Department. He then began working for the Benton Police Department, becoming a sergeant in 1998. He was later promoted to captain, which was the No. 2 leadership position, in 2000. He retired in 2010, but came out of retirement to work at CCSO and spent six years as Steger’s chief deputy before taking over as sheriff last year.
Knight said he believed he has made great strides with handling CCSO’s budget and managed to secure a $4-an-hour raise for deputies, which he said was well overdue. Even with that raise, he said he still managed to trim $85,000 from the 2021-22 budget allotted by the Calloway County Fiscal Court for CCSO.
Knight said his goals for the future include implementing at least one full-time narcotics deputy, if not two. He said it’s easy to say you want additional deputies, but they have to be paid for, and believes he can find a way to achieve his goals with his budget experience.
Williams started his career in law enforcement in 2009 as a reserve deputy for CCSO. He then worked for MPD for a year (2015-2016) before coming back to CCSO. He has been working for the Murray State police for the last three months, and he said there are several initiatives he wants to put in place at CCSO.
“I would like to see a canine (K-9) unit at the Calloway County Sheriff’s office, and more interaction with our school systems,” Williams said, explaining that while CCSO occasionally uses bloodhounds for searches, they are not owned by the sheriff’s office. In contrast, MPD has a Belgian Malinois K-9 unit that is trained to detect narcotics, apprehend suspects fleeing on foot and protect its handler.
Williams said he also wants to hire a general investigations detective for CCSO, as well as a narcotics detective.
“Right now, all the deputies work their own cases,” Williams said. “We don’t have any assigned detectives there, or at least, we didn’t when I left.”
Williams has also been a volunteer with Calloway County Fire-Rescue for nearly 32 years. He is currently an assistant chief with the agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.