MURRAY – The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they have increased their efforts to motivate drivers to be mindful when behind the wheel. Campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pull Over” are being used to spread awareness among the people.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides funds that are distributed through The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) to promote awareness about highway safety and increase law enforcement in this busy holiday period. According to NHTSA, awareness campaigns regarding highway safety can reduce driving casualties by 20 percent.
“Currently, Kentucky State is running two campaigns to reduce the highway causalities, which includes ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ and ‘Operation Care,’” said Trooper Adam Jones, spokesman for KSP Post 1 in Mayfield.
The first one runs from Dec. 13 to Jan. 1, while the second one extends from Dec. 20-29.
Mr. Jones further added that “these campaigns aim to cover mostly speeding, DUI, traffic violations and commercial vehicle inspection. The state police try to maintain highway safety as much as possible.”
Regarding the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula said in a news release, “While the holiday season is a special time to visit with friends and family, many of these celebrations include alcohol. Drunken driving-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. All we ask is that drivers make a plan for a sober ride home.”
As part of the campaign, images of Santa with the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking,” are at gas stations and bars/restaurants in more than 60 cities throughout the state with higher-than-average drunken driving-related crashes. Additionally, digital and social media ads will feature the iconic figure.
“The ‘Santa’ campaign is a fun way to promote a serious message,” said Siwula. “No matter what you choose – a sober friend, taxi service or ride booking company – we want you to arrive to your destination safely.”
“In 2018, Kentucky State Police gave 344 citations which include 114 speeding citations, 17 seatbelt citations and 13 DUI citations,” Jones said. “Twenty-seven causalities happened last year between Dec. 20 and Jan. 5. These tragedies can be prevented with little precautions. We want you to reach your destination alive; that is why we suggest you drive sober and careful.”
“KOHS fatalities related to drunken driving can be prevented 100 percent by simply planning a sober driver,” Siwula said.
It is better to reach your destination alive rather than putting yourself and others in trouble with careless driving, agency leaders said, so if you are traveling this holiday season, plan your trip before and drive carefully.
