MURRAY — With many Kentuckians taking to the roads to make their way to friends and family for Thanksgiving celebrations, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and local law enforcement wants to encourage travelers to avoid distractions and buckle up to ensure safe arrival to their destination.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said that wearing a seat belt is always a smart move when driving a vehicle, and that instances of distracted driving contributing to vehicle accidents has been steadily climbing over the years.
“We discourage any kind of distracted driving, whether it be with your cellphone, the radio, eating … anything that will take your attention from that roadway for even a second,” Steger said. “People don’t realize how quickly a slight distraction can lead to an accident. It only takes a second for you to cross that line.”
Steger said most of the time, a message can wait. But should an emergency present itself, Steger said that stopping to answer a call or message could save lives and prevent an accident.
“We encourage everyone to set that phone down or simply pull over,” Steger said. “If it is something you need to respond to right then, we obviously want you to pull over. There is nothing wrong with pulling over to the side of the road and get that text message out of the way. But don’t be driving while you are texting or using your phone.”
A press release from KOHS said Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year.
“The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re extending our current ‘Buckle Up Phone Down’ campaign through Thanksgiving,” said KOHS Acting Executive Director Jason Siwula in the release. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two simple behaviors, it will help prevent deaths and injuries on our roadways.”
KOHS said there were 1,971 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday last year in Kentucky, resulting in 420 injuries and seven deaths. Of those deaths, three were not wearing a seat belt and one involved distraction.
“Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers,” said Siwula. “That’s why wearing a seat belt is the best defense against serious injuries and death. It is your best protection against a speeding, distracted or drunken driver.”
As of Nov. 21, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 659 deaths in 2019, up 10 compared to the same time last year. Of those deaths, 265 were not wearing a seat belt and more than 140 involved distraction.
“A single death is frankly one too many, and we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Siwula. “By making a commitment to practice these safe driving habits, we can make a difference and save lives.”
A release from the Kentucky State Police also encouraged motorists to be cautious if their holiday celebrations would involve alcohol. According to the Kentucky Traffic Collision Facts Report, the four-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period accounted for 1,971 collisions with nine fatalities in 2018.
“With last year’s Thanksgiving season being among the most dangerous of holidays on Kentucky roadways, it is imperative that drivers wear their seat belts and follow all traffic laws,” said KSP Spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson in a release from KSP. “If your holiday gathering involves alcohol, have a plan in place for ensuring your guests receive a safe ride home.”
