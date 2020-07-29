MURRAY – Kentucky State Police say they arrested an Almo woman Wednesday morning after she interrupted a traffic stop outside of Murray.
KSP Post 1 spokesman Trooper Adam Jones said that at approximately 9 a.m., a Post 1 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 641 and KY 80. While conducting a vehicle search, a second vehicle arrived on scene, parking directly in front of the stopped vehicle, and a female, later identified as Brittany P. Williams, 31, of Almo, exited the vehicle and approached the trooper to make sure the occupants of the other vehicle were OK, Jones said.
Williams, whom police said is a stranger to the occupants of the original vehicle, was advised to leave the scene, but refused. Jones said she allegedly took an aggressive manner toward the trooper and continued to interfere with the original traffic stop by filming with her mobile phone in close proximity to the trooper and the other occupants. As the trooper attempted to detain Williams, she allegedly became combative. Williams was taken into custody and placed in the trooper's cruiser.
Jones said the trooper observed a jar of suspected marijuana in Williams' vehicle within reach of two juvenile children. While detained in the back of the cruiser, Williams allegedly attempted to escape by successfully removing her hand from the handcuffs.
Williams was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and charged with assault in the third degree - police officer, obstructing governmental operations, menacing, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, operating a vehicle with expired operators license, and escape in the second degree (attempted). The two juveniles in Williams' vehicle were released to a family member.
Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
