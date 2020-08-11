CADIZ — Kentucky State Police announced an arrest Monday in a case involving the discovery of human remains last week in Trigg County.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that investigation over the weekend resulted in Post 1 detectives interviewing multiple individuals and collecting evidence. This eventually resulted in detectives talking to Montie E. Streeval, 31, of Cadiz, who Jones said was arrested early Monday morning.
Jones said Streeval was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and taken to the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville.
Earlier, Jones had reported that the human remains were found Thursday in a wood line along Old Rocky Point Road southeast of Cadiz. Monday afternoon, he reported that the remains were identified as being those of Cameron M. Philips, 25, of Powderly.
Jones said that preliminary autopsy results determined that Philips died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 1 detectives. Anyone with information regarding who the below items belong to or the identity of the human remains is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
