From Kentucky State Police:
CALLOWAY COUNTY — Kentucky State Police investigators have identified the body discovered early Friday morning in southern Calloway County on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive. Friday afternoon, an autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, KY. Preliminary autopsy reports determine the female subject died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. On Friday evening, Kentucky State Police investigators learned that Murray State University Campus Police were asked to conduct a welfare check on a student after she failed to report to work Friday afternoon. Detectives compared the student profile with the description of the unidentified body and with the help of family members, later determined that the body was that of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University. Townsend is originally from Farmville, Virginia.
Once identification was made, investigators began interviewing friends and relatives which allowed them to determine her last known whereabouts. With the help of various intelligence services, KSP discovered that Townsend’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had been observed by traffic cameras in central Georgia. Further investigation led to the development of a suspect who also had ties to the same area in Georgia. In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27th, KSP detectives determined that the Toyota Camry had made its way back to Kentucky. At approximately 4:00 AM, detective’s located 22-year-old, Julius Sotomayor near his home in Dexter, KY. Detectives also located Townsend’s stolen Toyota Camry nearby. Evidence and statements obtained throughout the investigation provided investigators with sufficient probable cause to arrest Sotomayor who was charged with Murder, Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto), and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is being held in the Calloway County Jail.
The Kentucky State Police were assisted by numerous agencies including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police, and officials with Murray State University. The investigation continues.
