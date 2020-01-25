MAYFIELD – Kentucky State Police says it has charged a Mayfield woman with falsely reporting and harassing communications for allegedly reporting her own name through the agency’s phone tip hotline.
For over four months, KSP Post 1 said it received numerous tips through the KSP Text A Tip line advising that a Keely Bennett, located in Mayfield was either armed or dangerous, using and/or selling drugs, or a danger to herself or others. KSP began receiving the tips on Oct. 19, 2019, and continued to receive them through Jan. 23, 2020.
Through an investigation conducted by Post 1 Sgt. Brett Miller and Det. John Sims of the Electronic Crimes Branch, it was determined Keely Bennett, 20, of Mayfield, was the individual reporting the tips.
Bennett was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging her with 48 counts of falsely reporting an incident (Class A misdemeanor) and 48 counts of harassing communications (Class B misdemeanor). She was lodged in the Graves County Jail. Miller is continuing his investigation.
