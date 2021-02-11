MURRAY — Kentucky State Police troopers have arrested a former social worker after allegations of inappropriate communication and sexual contact with a juvenile.
In a news release late Wednesday afternoon,. KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that, last Thursday, Feb. 4, Post 1 received a report of inappropriate communication between former social worker Brittany E. White, 27, of Murray, and a juvenile. Through investigation, more allegations were made concerning inappropriate sexual contact between White and the juvenile, Jones said.
On Tuesday, Jones said an arrest warrant was issued for White’s arrest. Troopers located and arrested White in Paducah.
Jones said she was taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield. She is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree - Illegal sex act under 16 years old, two counts of rape in the third degree, three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, intimidating a participant in legal process and three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.
The investigation continues by Trooper Sarah Burgess.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
