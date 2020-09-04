PADUCAH — Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Kenneth K. Lyons, Jr., 30 of Paducah, at the McCracken County Courthouse.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said troopers conducted a month-long investigation regarding allegations that Lyons had sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 12. Through investigation including a search warrant on Lyons’ Facebook account and multiple interviews, Jones said Lyons turned himself in to troopers. After his arrest, troopers executed a search warrant on Lyons’ residence.
Lyons was charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree (illegal sex act under the age of 16), two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree (victim under the age of 12), one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of tampering with a witness. Lyons was placed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Eric West. Anyone with information regarding the investigation of Kenneth Lyons is asked to contact Trooper West at Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
