CADIZ — At approximately 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 1 was contacted by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a possible sexual abuse allegation.
Upon arrival, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that Trooper John Gordon and Detective Cory Hamby conducted multiple interviews of both witnesses and victims before obtaining an arrest warrant for Gideon Fisher, 55 of Cadiz. Later that day, Gideon was interviewed and subsequently arrested, Jones said..
He was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years Of age. Fisher was taken to the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper John Gordon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.