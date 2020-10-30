CADIZ — Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Graves County continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Trigg County.
In a news release, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that, at 9 a.m. Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on Bennie “Shawn” Biby at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Preliminary results show Biby died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Jones said that no further information is currently available for release, but will be released as the investigation continues.
The investigation is being led by Post 1 Lieutenant Dean Patterson.
