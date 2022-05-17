BENTON – A deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was fatally shot in Marshall County Monday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
In a news release, KSP said the agency’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. KSP Post 1 troopers and detectives along with the KSP CIRT responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A subject was transported to the hospital and has since been pronounced deceased.
A CCSO deputy was shot on scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, KSP said. The agency did not confirm the deputy’s identity Monday.
Matt Hillbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told WKMS-FM and WPSD-TV that the suspect who allegedly shot the CCSO deputy was also fatally shot.
“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” the agency said in its release. “KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said Monday evening he had ordered all flags in the county to be lowered to half staff. He said the community is reeling from the loss, and he had been thinking back to earlier that morning when Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight and he were at a fiscal court work session and neither of them knew what was to come.
“You think you’ve heard it all and you know it all, but when something like this hits, you’re just dumbfounded,” Imes said. “(It’s extremely upsetting) any time somebody’s suddenly taken away from you. Nicky was just up here this morning when we had our pre-court meeting; everything goes on as usual, and suddenly, life changes.”
“On behalf of Kentucky’s First District, my condolences are with the family of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who tragically lost his life today in Marshall County,” said Congressman James Comer in a statement. “We mourn the loss of a brave public servant gone far too soon.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 348/West Fifth Street in Benton was blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department for about five hours for the investigation. One lane of traffic reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.
