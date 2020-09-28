DRAFFENVILLE – A juvenile faces multiple charges after leading Kentucky State Police troopers on a pursuit in Marshall County Friday afternoon.
According to KSP, a KSP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 69 at approximately 3 p.m. Friday. A traffic stop was initiated at the top of the ramp at Exit 47 in Draffenville, but the driver of the vehicle fled from the stop and headed east on U.S. 68 through Draffenville.
The vehicle continued to speed through a school zone near Marshall County High School, and the trooper was able to maintain sight of the fleeing vehicle as it maneuvered through congested traffic. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to deploy a tire deflation device at the intersection of Benton-Birmingham Road and KY 408, but the vehicle swerved toward a deputy on foot and then toward two deputies inside their marked cruisers. The pursuit continued onto Moors Camp Highway, and MCSO deputies again attempted to end the pursuit with a tire deflation device. Deputies successfully deflated the passenger’s side tires and the driver, a 16-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody without further incident.
The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); assault in the third degree-police officer (two counts); attempted murder-police officer; wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer (four counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense (aggravating circumstances); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and several traffic offenses.
Trooper Will Propes continues the investigation.
