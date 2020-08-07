MURRAY – Kentucky State Police have charged a New Concord man with murder and several other offenses related to a 2019 collision in Calloway County that fatally injured another driver.
KSP said troopers with Post 1 arrested Shannon L. Jarvis, 40, of New Concord, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
A news release said Post 1 received a call on Aug. 23, 2019, of a two-vehicle collision in Calloway County. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the collision and KSP was later requested to perform a collision analysis and reconstruction.
The initial investigation showed Jarvis was driving south on KY 121 South near the 6.6-mile marker in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer while Mary J. Cole, 80, of New Concord, was driving north on KY 121 South in a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. For an unknown reason, Jarvis crossed into the northbound lane into the path of Cole, causing a head-on collision. Jarvis was transported from the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County coroner.
On Thursday, Jarvis was arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. He is charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense (aggravating circumstances) and other traffic offenses. The investigation continues by KSP Reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and Reconstructionist Sgt. Eric Fields.
