CADIZ – A Hopkinsville man has been charged with murder after an investigation into a body in an abandoned vehicle in Trigg County led Kentucky State Police to another body in Hopkinsville.
According to a news release, KSP was asked on Thursday to investigate a death in Trigg County. Just before 10:30 a.m., a Trigg County Sheriff’s Office deputy located an abandoned vehicle on KY 124 (Cerulean Road) west of Cerulean and discovered a deceased female in the passenger seat of the vehicle. KSP Post 1 detectives began their investigation and identified the woman as 34-year-old Candace Marcel of Hopkinsville. Cerulean Road was closed for several hours while investigators conducted their work.
The investigation into Marcel’s death led detectives to a residence on Clearman Court in Hopkinsville. A search warrant was conducted on Marcel’s residence, where detectives located a deceased male who was identified as 35-year-old Stanley Bussell, also of Hopkinsville.
Bussell was the registered owner of the vehicle where Marcel had been located, KSP said. Hopkinsville police began investigating the death of Bussell as a homicide. As a result of both investigations, the Hopkinsville Police Department arrested 49-year-old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville, charging him with the murder of Bussell.
Detectives with KSP Post 1 are working closely with the Hopkinsville Police Department to investigate the two deaths that are closely related.
The Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville conducted an autopsy on Marcel Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, KSP announced that the preliminary autopsy report indicates that Marcel’s cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
