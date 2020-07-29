PADUCAH — Kentucky State Police said the agency’s Electronic Crime Branch arrested Russell A. Farmer, 24, of Paducah, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Farmer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, said Lt. Mike Bowling. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah on July 27, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Farmer is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony), eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old (Class B felony). Farmer was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Bowling said the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
