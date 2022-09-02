CADIZ – The man who allegedly crashed his truck earlier this week while fleeing from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has now been charged by state police with raping and sodomizing a juvenile.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 1 was advised on Monday by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office of a report of a sexual relationship between an adult male and a juvenile female. TCSO requested that KSP investigate the allegations.
KSP said the investigation revealed that Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female victim beginning in June 2022. The investigation led to Sikes being charged with five counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy, the release said.
Sikes was charged with the sexual offenses by KSP after already being lodged at the Calloway County Jail by CCSO on traffic offenses stemming from a pursuit the day that the sexual offense allegations were reported to law enforcement. According to a uniform citation obtained by the Ledger & Times, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center was advised Monday morning by TCSO to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Ram in reference to Sikes, who was reportedly suicidal and had allegedly made threats to “have a shoot out with police.”
After a pursuit that went into Marshall County and back into Calloway County, Sikes allegedly veered toward the vehicle of CCSO Deputy Brandon Winebarger in an attempt to avoid spike strips that had been placed on the road by the sheriff’s office. After Sikes got back in his lane, he allegedly made an abrupt left and struck Winebarger’s cruiser in the passenger front fender. At that point, Winebarger wrote on the citation, he initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver, causing Sikes’ vehicle to overturn in the median. Sikes was treated at Murray-Calloway County Hospital before being released to CCSO and incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail.
The KSP investigation was led by Trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard. The agency was assisted by TCSO and the Cadiz Police Department.
