CADIZ – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 have made a second arrest in connection to a homicide and arson investigation that occurred on Sept. 16, 2020, at a residence on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County.
On Thursday, March 11, detectives executed a Trigg County indictment warrant on Keisha D. Stewart, 29, of Cadiz. Stewart, who was lodged in the Christian County Jail, was charged with complicity to arson in the second degree, complicity to abuse of a corpse, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and complicity to burglary in the second degree.
Detectives previously arrested Jonathan R. McCoy,42, of Cadiz, on Dec. 3, 2020, for what police described as a “brutal murder” of Thelma N. Barnett, commonly known as “Mrs. Ilene,” and the arson of her residence. Stewart remains lodged in the Christian County Jail.
