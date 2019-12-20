FRANKFORT — The 10th annual Kentucky State Police Cram the Cruiser food drive has been completed, raising over 236 tons of food to help Kentucky families.
“Due to the generous giving spirit of individuals, businesses, schools and civic organizations throughout the state, we are able to assist Kentucky families who may be financially strapped this holiday season,” said KSP Spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson in a press release. “I am heartened by the incredible acts of charitable service and generosity by our fellow citizens who make the success of this project possible.”
The release said the program first began in 2010 to help needy families in the communities and areas KSP serves. Since that time, the agency has contributed almost 2 million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the commonwealth.
“Helping those in need is the core of what being a member of the KSP family really is – service to others,” Lawson said in the release.
Over the years, the campaign has developed into a friendly competition among Kentucky State Police posts. This year, KSP Post 16 in Owensboro took top honors with a total of 60,925 pounds of food collected.
Captain Brenton Ford, commander of the post, gave credit to Master Trooper Corey King for organizing the food drive and partnering with the community.
“It would be difficult to find a better representative of the Kentucky State Police than Trooper King,” said Ford. “His positive attitude, courtesy toward others, and commitment to the community is genuine. Trooper King is a good person and he attracts good people who go the extra mile to help others.”
Ford also recognized the support of local community members and businesses.
“It is motivating to see the community donate to Cram the Cruiser each year. Local businesses, schools, organizations, and individuals gave an unprecedented amount of food and canned goods this year,” Ford noted. “The best thing about this campaign is that the donated goods are distributed locally to help those in need that we see every day.”
Cram the Cruiser has grown exponentially over the past few years due to corporate partners joining forces with KSP to expand outreach. Kroger and G&J Pepsi have the adopted ‘Cram the Cruiser’ program.
“G&J Pepsi is a family-owned business and the owners live in and are a part our communities,” said Josh Campbell, G&J Pepsi Market Sales Manager. “I grew up in an impoverished area in Eastern Kentucky and have seen the need for assistance. Being a part of this program allows me to help improve the quality of life in some small way for the families we serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.