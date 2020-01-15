BENTON — Kentucky State Police said that an inmate who walked away work detail in Marshall County was captured Tuesday morning near Louisville.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that authorities found Robert W. Fritz, an inmate at the Marshall County Jail, Tuesday in Shelby County, outside Louisville.
Jones said that the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a stolen vehicle at about 8 Monday night near where Fritz had last been seen Sunday near the Marshall County Animal Shelter in Benton; he was part of a work release program at the shelter when he allegedly walked away sometime on Sunday.
Jones said the vehicle was equipped with OnStar detection equipment and that Marshall deputies were able to track its location. OnStar then reported Tuesday morning that the vehicle was at a rest area along Interstate 64 in Shelby County. Jones said Shelby deputies went to the scene and found Fritz sitting in the vehicle, the same GMC Sierra pickup truck that had been reported stolen the previous night. Fritz was taken into custody without incident, Jones said.
