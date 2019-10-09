SEDALIA — Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that they charged a Graves County man in connection with an accidental shooting that occurred last week, resulting in a toddler being wounded.
In a news release, KSP Lt. Dean Patterson said troopers had responded last Tuesday, Oct. 1, to a report of an accidental, self-inflicted, gunshot wound to a 2-year-old child in the Sedalia community of southern Graves County. Patterson said an investigation revealed that the child had access to a holstered handgun, leading to an accidental discharge of the weapon, striking the child.
The child was taken by helicopter to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for what Patterson said were non life-threatening injuries. He also said that the investigation showed that the father of the child had failed to secure the weapon, allowing the child full access to it.
On Monday, Patterson said KSP personnel consulted with the Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding the case. He said that on Monday evening, Zachary Page, 25, was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree and taken to the Graves County Jail.
The investigation is continuing, led by Trooper Sarah Burgess.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
