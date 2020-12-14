HARDIN – Kentucky State Police said that a Hardin couple was arrested last week after troopers, along with Marshall County deputies, responded to a disturbance call.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said the incident began on Thursday afternoon after a report was received of a man armed with both a handgun and a long gun was walking along Allison Road near Hardin. Jones said troopers located a man, identified as James “Ricky”Borders, 64, of Hardin, and ordered him to drop his weapons.
Jones said Borders did comply with the order, then advised troopers and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies who had also responded that he was trying to shoot and kill “creatures that captured (Marshall) Sheriff Eddie McGuire.”
Jones said that it was determined that Borders was under the influence of a substance. Borders also directed the responders to his residence, where they were met by Tracy L. Scott, 48, also of Hardin, who Jones said was also under the influence of a substance.
Jones said a search of the residence revealed what was suspected to be methamphamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple rifles and handguns inside a safe. An additional handgun was also found in plain view inside the residence.
Jones said that further investigation showed that Borders is a convicted felon.
Borders and Scott were both taken into custody and then taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton.
Borders was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm/other device across a public road, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), buying/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Scott was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), buying/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify of an address change to the Department of Transportation.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
