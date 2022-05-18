BENTON – Kentucky State Police on Tuesday identified Jody Cash, chief deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, as the victim of Monday’s fatal Marshall County shooting.
In a news release, KSP said its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is continuing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. The suspect allegedly responsible for shooting Cash was reportedly shot after firing at Cash and later died. KSP has not yet released the name of the suspect.
KSP said Cash served as a KSP trooper from 2011 to 2018 when he retired at the rank of sergeant. The release announcing his hiring as CCSO’s chief deputy said Cash had more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career as a deputy sheriff for Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, and he later spent six years as assistant chief of Murray State University Police before becoming a KSP trooper.
So far, no details about how the fatal shooting occurred have been released, although it reportedly happened at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton.
“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” KSP said. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight released his first public statement about Cash’s death on Tuesday afternoon.
“The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away,” Knight wrote. “Those words have taken a new meaning for me after the events of yesterday, May 16, 2022, and the loss of my dear friend and Chief Deputy Jody Cash in the line of duty while serving this community. I have known Jody and worked with him in various capacities throughout his entire law enforcement career from Murray State Police, Kentucky State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and finally as the Chief Deputy for Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. We, as law enforcement, work in what (retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill) Cunningham referred to as ‘the arena of human tragedy,’ yet his compassion, caring and loving personality shined bright. He always held true to the Kentucky State Police motto of ‘Service above self.’ In my three decades of law enforcement, I have watched the streets of heaven grow crowded with fellow officers, but I never thought I would lose one of my own in the line of duty. Every year at the annual law enforcement memorial, an honor guard of officers would present the colors and Jody’s son would play the traditional Taps on his trumpet to honor the fallen officers. As a father of 3 myself, I would always glance over at Jody watching his son play and the look of pride he had was inspiring. That image will forever remain in my mind. In the years to come at this ceremony I have no doubt he will still be standing at attention, still beaming with pride, but we will have to remember his smile because the playing of Taps will be in his honor.
“The streets of heaven are too crowded with angels and yesterday it gained one more, but the streets of our community are filled with their earthly embodiment. It is our job, the living, to dedicate ourselves to helping this community and by doing that we will honor the legacy of Jody Cash in perpetuity. To his wife Michelle, his son Jackson, and Madyson, my thoughts and prayers and the thoughts and prayers of all law enforcement and this community are with you.
“To the Citizens of Calloway County, family, friends, first responders, and to our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, it is with tears in my eyes, a heavy heart, and a somber spirit that I must attach the 3 most painful letters in law enforcement to my dear friend Jody Cash’s name, EOW.
“CHIEF DEPUTY SHERIFF OF CALLOWAY COUNTY JODY CASH END OF WATCH (EOW) MAY 16, 2022. REST EASY BROTHER, WE WILL TAKE IT FROM HERE, YOU WILL BE MISSED. BUT WE WILL NEVER LET YOU BE FORGOTTEN.”
