CADIZ — Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that a local sheriff’s office is under investigation.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Adam Jones said that Post 1 received a complaint regarding possible criminal misconduct among members of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office. Jones said that the complaint is being investigated and the Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has assigned a special prosecutor in the event charges are filed in the case.
Jones did not go into details as to what type of incident was believed to have occurred. He said further information will be released once the investigation is complete.
