HAZEL – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, are investigating a Wednesday morning collision that claimed the life of a Calloway County woman.
Just before 7 a.m., Post 1 dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch advising that there was a single vehicle collision on West State Line Road and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Post 1 troopers and the collision reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Initial investigation shows that Megan Cossey, 27 of Murray, was traveling west on State Line Road, operating a 2015 Kia Soul. For reasons still under investigation, Cossey left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and Cossey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Tony Cornwell. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.