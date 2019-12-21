BOAZ – Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a fatal collision in Graves County.
KSP reports that on Thursday, the agency received a call regarding Amanda L. Belcher, 27, of Hickory, who had not been seen since the previous morning. Trooper Justin Fox took a missing persons report and began an investigation.
Fox conducted a welfare check at Belcher’s residence, but was not able to make contact. A ping of Belcher’s cell phone led him to the area of State Route 849 and J.T. Rives Road near Lowes.
Upon arrival to that area, Fox observed roadway evidence indicating a possible collision had occurred. Fox located a 2006 white Honda Accord overturned in a creek bed. He discovered Belcher inside the cab of the vehicle, deceased.
Preliminary investigation shows Belcher was traveling on KY 849 when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and a concrete culvert, then overturned and came to rest in a creek bed.
The collision is being investigated by Fox.
