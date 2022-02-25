CALVERT CITY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating several collisions that occurred Wednesday night as a result of ice on the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker on Interstate 24 in Marshall County. One of those collisions resulted in the fatality of an 18-month old child, according to a press release from KSP.
According to the release, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, KSP Post 1 was notified of a collision at the Tennessee River Bridge on I-24. While a trooper was on scene investigating that collision, five additional collisions occurred in the vicinity. Seven total collisions were reported involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars.
One of these collisions was the result of a 2022 Freightliner truck pulling a 2006 Wabash semi-trailer, being operated by 33-year-old Chabrielle-Darnisha S. Hester of Dallas, Texas, rear-ending a 2003 Freightliner truck pulling a 2011 Wabash semi-trailer, being operated by 45-year-old Quentin T. Glenn of Monticello, Florida, KSP said. An 18-month old passenger of the vehicle operated by Hester was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The child was then struck by a 2008 BMW 535 being operated by 19-year-old Christian J. Vasallo of Franklin, North Carolina.
The child was declared deceased on the scene by the Marshall County coroner. KSP said the child was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Once the investigation into the collision is complete, it will be presented to a prosecutor for decisions regarding any potential criminal charges, KSP said.
Another collision in the vicinity involved a cattle trailer, resulting in cattle escaping onto the roadway. KSP said cattle and vehicles are still being removed from the roadway. Both westbound lanes remain closed as of press time Thursday, while one eastbound lane has been reopened.
KSP Post 1 is being assisted in the collision investigations by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. KSP Post 1 was also assisted on scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
