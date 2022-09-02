HAZEL – The Graves County man suspected of robbing The Murray Bank’s Hazel branch early Thursday afternoon was apprehended in Illinois less than six hours after fleeing the scene of the crime, Kentucky State Police said.
After a robbery was reported at the bank, KSP Post 1 began searching for a suspect and asked for the public’s help finding him. The suspect had entered the Hazel branch of The Murray Bank shortly after noon with his face completely covered, but screenshots retrieved from the bank’s security system include an image of a tattoo on his left wrist. KSP the suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.
Shortly after 6 p.m., KSP said the suspect had been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56, of Water Valley. KSP said Riley was located and arrested in Carbondale, Illinois by Illinois State Police. He was lodged at an Illinois jail, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of second-degree robbery, KSP said.
The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove said he was incredibly grateful to all involved law enforcement responded and was impressed with their response time.
“State police was the first one on the scene; as a matter of fact, he (a state trooper) passed me going out there,” Hargrove said. “Then the sheriff’s department got there, so they were on the scene very quickly already talking to the neighbors and seeing who had Ring doorbells (which record video in front of a home) and looking at film. Then the state police detectives got there, and then lastly, the FBI agent.
“They knew what they were doing, were very professional, went about their business, cooperated with one another and very quickly had a suspect. Obviously, I was just kind of overhearing, so I didn’t know any details, but you can tell (the effectiveness of their work) by how soon he was arrested. The robbery happened at about 12:20, and he’s probably been in custody over an hour (as of 6:15 p.m. Thursday).
“I just want to brag on state police, the local sheriff’s office and the FBI. I was impressed by their response time, how they coordinated the effort and how they treated our staff. Obviously, when you go through something like that, it’s pretty emotional, and they handled our staff very, very professionally and made them feel comfortable. That was my main concern, the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. Fortunately, there were not any customers in there.”
Hargrove said the Hazel branch will be closed today.
“I’m just looking out for the well-being of my employees and giving them a little downtime,” Hargrove said. “They will have a super long weekend since Monday’s a holiday.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
