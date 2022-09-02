HAZEL – The Graves County man suspected of robbing The Murray Bank’s Hazel branch early Thursday afternoon was apprehended in Illinois less than six hours after fleeing the scene of the crime, Kentucky State Police said.

After a robbery was reported at the bank, KSP Post 1 began searching for a suspect and asked for the public’s help finding him. The suspect had entered the Hazel branch of The Murray Bank shortly after noon with his face completely covered, but screenshots retrieved from the bank’s security system include an image of a tattoo on his left wrist. KSP the suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.