DEXTER — Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CRIT) are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Dexter man Friday night.
According to a release from KSP, a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person. Following an altercation with law enforcement, a male subject, later identified as John D. Hale, 42, of Almo, was fatally shot. Neither officer was injured during the altercation, and it was not made clear whether or not Hale was armed.
The KSP CRIT team is currently awaiting the results of an autopsy conducted in Madisonville Sunday morning. The KSP release says the names of the officers involved in the shooting will not be released at this time due to the current investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
