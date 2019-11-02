DEXTER – Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County.
KSP said in a news release that it received notification of the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. and are on scene at this time (approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday as of this publication). Preliminary investigation shows multiple officers in Calloway County responded to the Dexter community reference a suspicious person. As KSP conducts their investigation, more details will be made available.
Both the KSP CIRT team and Post 1 detectives are working together on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.