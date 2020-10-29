CADIZ – Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
An officer with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Forest Circle near Cadiz. Shortly after responding, an altercation ensued between the officer and a male at the residence. During the altercation, the officer discharged their service weapon, striking and fatally wounding the male. The male, identified as Bennie “Shawn” Biby, 44 of Cadiz, was pronounced deceased at the Trigg County Hospital by the Trigg County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
Further information on the investigation will be released at a later time.
