CADIZ – Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in a death investigation in Trigg County
In a news release, KSP said Post 1 received a call Thursday from Trigg County Dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. requesting assistance with a death investigation. Troopers and detectives with KSP Post 1 responded to 2237 South Road in Cadiz, where they located a male who was pronounced deceased by the Trigg County coroner. The deceased was identified as Kevin J. Croft, 23, of Hopkinsville. Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of fatal trauma. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Anyone who had contact with Croft in the last two days is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
