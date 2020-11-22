Kentucky State Police said Sunday that a Lynn Grove woman was hit and killed Thursday night while trying to assist someone who had been in a separate automobile accident.
KSP said in a news release Sunday afternoon that troopers with KSP Post 1 are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred Thursday evening near the Lynn Grove community in Calloway County. A little after 6 p.m., Post 1 reconstructionists were called to the 6000 block of KY 94 West in Lynn Grove at the request of CCSO. Preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Honda CRV, operated by Philip E. Berkley, 83, of Springville, Tennessee, became stuck in a roadside ditch.
KSP said two residents in the area – Julie A. McCann, 51, and Fred L. Thomas, 66 – came to Berkley's aid. While assisting Berkley, a 2020 Ford Escape operated by Ruth K. Leatherwood, 76, of Murray, was traveling east on KY 94 West when she struck McCann. After being struck by Leatherwood, McCann collided with Thomas, who was standing near her.
McCann suffered fatal injuries during the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland. Thomas was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Leatherwood was not injured during the collision. Foul play is not suspected. The roadway was shut down for approximately six hours.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper and Reconstructionist Aaron Jestes. KSP was assisted on scene by CCSO, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Murray-Calloway County EMS and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.
