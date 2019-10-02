PADUCAH — On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said that they arrested Henry L. Glore 71, of Paducah.
Glore’s arrest is the result of an investigation alleging the rape of his sister that happened over 40 years ago. As a result of the incident, Glore’s sister, who was a juvenile at the time, became pregnant and birthed a child.
After receiving the complaint in late 2018. Kentucky State Police detectives were able to obtain DNA samples from Henry Glore, his sister and his daughter, which led to Glore’s arrest. At the time of the incident, Glore was about 30 and his sister was a 15-year-old juvenile.
Glore has been charged with both incest and rape in the 3rd Degree.
The investigation is continuing by Detective Cory Jessup. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
