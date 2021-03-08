PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William F. Guill, 46, last week on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Guill was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child online.
The investigation resulted in an interview at a residence in Paducah. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory.
On March 2, Guill was charged with one count of promoting a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance, one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor and distribution of obscene matter to minors. Guill was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center in Princeton
On March 4, the Electronic Crime Branch obtained an arrest warrant for Guill. As a result, he was charged with 15 counts of rape 2nd degree, one count of sodomy 2nd degree, six counts of rape 3rd degree and two counts of sodomy 3rd degree at the Crittenden County Detention Center in Marion.
After the initial arrest, information developed during the investigation and resulted in the additional charges. The investigation is ongoing.
