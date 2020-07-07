PADUCAH – The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has continued its investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred last Monday, June 29th.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said Monday that preliminary autopsy reports show John Parks, 57, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained after an altercation with law enforcement. Detective Dustin Awbery with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office fired his service weapon during the altercation, striking Parks, Jones said.
In a news release Monday, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter described the incident. He said it originally started with a pursuit after deputies obtained information that Parks, who was a day from being sentenced to 18 months in prison on sexually-related charges, was attempting to obtain fake documents and flee the area.
After consulting with the McCracken Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to revoke Parks’ bond.
“At the end of the pursuit, Parks brandished a semiautomatic handgun and aimed it directly towards a deputy sheriff that was on scene. At that moment, Det. Dustin Awbery recognized the threat that Parks presented and fired his duty weapon two times, striking Parks with both rounds and eliminating the threat that he posed to the deputy,” Carter said in the release Monday.
“As deputies secured the scene, a fully loaded semiautomatic handgun was removed from Parks’ hand and two additional loaded magazines were later recovered from his person.
“This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved, however, law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses and this situation was no different.”
Parks was the bass fishing coach at McCracken County High School in Paducah when a McCracken County grand jury indicted him on multiple counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor last year.
The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Kentucky State Police, Post 1.
