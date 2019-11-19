MURRAY — No new information in the investigation in the death of a Calloway County man on Nov. 2 has been released as of Monday, as the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team awaits toxicology results from an autopsy performed Nov. 3.
John D. Hale, 42, of Almo, died as a result of gunshot wounds after an altercation with law enforcement. Murray Police Department Officer Justin Swope fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. The release did not say whether or not Hale was armed at the time of the incident.
A press release from KSP said Swope was assisting the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department after reports of a suspicious person on Radio Road. Another press release from MPD said that Swope had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review. The press release also indicated that Swope was off duty at the time of the altercation that resulted in Hale’s death.
KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said Monday that the investigation was still ongoing, and that detectives were awaiting toxicology results from the autopsy performed earlier this month. Jones said those results could take another four weeks to be received.
“We have not received any update from the investigators at this time,” Jones said. “As soon as more information is available, we will be putting out a release.”
Jones said KSP would be releasing any new information as soon as it was available.
