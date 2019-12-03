HICKORY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes. KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.
Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Listed below are the supervisory- approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district. This includes the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg. These locations can also be found on our website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-1/post-1-road-check-locations/
CALLOWAY COUNTY
• US 641S – at Barber Drive
• KY 94E – at KY 280
• KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
• KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
GRAVES COUNTY
• US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
• US 45S – at KY 1748
• KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
• KY 849 – at KY 1684
• KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
MARSHALL COUNTY
• US 68 – at KY 95
• US 641 – at KY 1422
• KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
• KY 402 – at KY 1364
TRIGG COUNTY
• US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
• KY 139N – at Bush Road
• KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp).
