HICKORY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes. KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.
The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.
Traffic safety checkpoints will allow the Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Listed below are the supervisory- approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district. This includes the following Kentucky counties: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg. These locations can also be found on our website, http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-1/post-1-road-check-locations/
• Calloway County
US 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
• Graves County
US 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
US 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 – at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
• Marshall County
US 68 – at KY 95
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0 (near Meadowbrook Circle)
KY 402 – at KY 1364
• Trigg County
US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge (near entrance to boat ramp)
• Ballard County
US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
US 60 at Bill Corner Road
• Carlisle County
US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
KY 80 – at KY 307
• Fulton County
KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
• Hickman County
US 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239
• Livingston County
US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
KY 866 – at Coon Chapel Road
• Lyon County
US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
• Mccracken County
US 60 – at US 62 (Ledbetter Bridge intersection)
KY 286 – at KY 726 (McKendree Church Road)
KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
