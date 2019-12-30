FRANKFORT — As New Year’s Eve approaches, Kentucky State Police are trying to spread the word on a program that could save lives on a night known for alcohol use.
Since Dec. 20, KSP has teamed with Lyft to provide free, safe rides during the holiday season. The free rides are part of Safe Ride KY, which is aimed at providing a safe way home for anyone celebrating by consuming alcoholic beverages, thus preventing impaired driving.
As of Sunday, the KSP website indicates that more than 8,500 Kentuckians have taken advantage of this service so far.
KSP said that 4,700 wrecks occurred in 2018 because of impaired driving, resulting in 2,400 injuries and 116 deaths, according to KSP statistics.
In addition, KSP reported that it issued 29,809 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in 2018 as well.
For more information, visit www.kentuckstatepolice.org.
