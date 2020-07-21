PADUCAH – At about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a complaint of a reckless driver traveling on U.S. 45 in McCracken County. Trooper Justin Rundles located a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
KSP said the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away from Rundles, turning onto KY 1241 and heading north. As the vehicle approached U.S. 45 in Lone Oak, the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and down an embankment. After a brief struggle with law enforcement officers, KSP said the driver, identified as John E. West, 38 of Mayfield, was taken into custody.
KSP said West was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with multiple offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.