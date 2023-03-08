CALLOWAY COUNTY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 has revealed new details about its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Feb. 24 in Calloway County, including the name of the person who died and the deputy who fired the weapon.

KSP said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 24, and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP to come to the scene to start the agency’s investigation. A male subject – identified Tuesday by KSP as 28-year-old Erin Williamson of Murray – was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.