CALLOWAY COUNTY – Kentucky State Police Post 1 has revealed new details about its investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Feb. 24 in Calloway County, including the name of the person who died and the deputy who fired the weapon.
KSP said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 24, and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP to come to the scene to start the agency’s investigation. A male subject – identified Tuesday by KSP as 28-year-old Erin Williamson of Murray – was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
In its update on Tuesday, KSP said preliminary investigation indicates that deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and an officer from the Murray Police Department had responded to a residence on Knight Road in Calloway County for the report of a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers encountered a male subject who they said attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers pursued the individual, at which time he began advancing toward the officers with a weapon, KSP said.
“After verbal commands and less-lethal attempts to subdue the subject were ineffective, Calloway County Deputy Todd Clere, a 6-year veteran with the agency, fired his agency-issued firearm, striking the subject,” KSP said.
The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with KSP Post 1. KSP’s news release said the agency has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” KSP said. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
