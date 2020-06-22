UPDATE: An autopsy was conducted Sunday on the body discovered floating in a container in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow on Saturday. The autopsy was conducted at 9 a.m. at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, Kentucky. Based on the autopsy, the body was identified as that of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.
TRIGG COUNTY – Kentucky State Police are investigating a death after a body was discovered in Trigg County Saturday night.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP troopers and officers with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of body floating in a container near in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow. The body was recovered from the lake and the Trigg County coroner confirmed the unknown subject was deceased. More details will be released at a later time.
Kentucky State Police Detective Cory Hamby is continuing the investigation. Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Forestry Service, and the Trigg County Coroner's Office.
