SEDALIA — A Graves County woman died in a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Post 1 said it received a 911 call at approximately 3:24 p.m. Sunday regarding a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on KY 97 in Graves County. Post 1 Public Information Officer Bryan Luckett said preliminary investigation shows Glenda J. Crouch, 76 of Wingo, was driving a silver Hyundai Elantra, traveling north on KY 97 at Burnetts Chapel Road near Sedalia and, for an unknown reason, ran off the right shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Luckett said Crouch was the only occupant and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner. Crouch was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
KSP Trooper Aaron Jestes is continuing the investigation. KSP was assisted on the scene by Mayfield EMS, Sedalia Fire Department and the Graves Count Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
