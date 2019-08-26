CHERRY CORNER — Kentucky State Police released results over the weekend of the reconstruction it performed after a two-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of one person Friday morning east of Murray.
In a news release, Trooper Bryan Luckett, public affairs officer for KSP Post 1 in Graves County, said that the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office made the request for KSP to perform a collision and analysis and reconstruction of the scene after responding to a call of a two-vehicle crash at about 8:17 a.m. Friday on KY 121 South near the Cherry Corner community of the county.
Luckett said the preliminary investigation shows that Shannon L. Jarvis, 39, of New Concord, was headed south on KY 121 South near the 6.6 mile marker in a 2007 Chevrolet Blazer. Luckett said that the investigation shows that, for an unknown reason, Jarvis’ vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Mary J. Cole, 80, also of New Concord.
Luckett said the investigation further showed that the victim attempted to take evasive action to move to the shoulder of the northbound lane to avoid being struck, but was not able to do so in time. He said the vehicles collided head on.
Luckett said Cole as pronounced deceased at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
He added that a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Jarvis to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. He was later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for further treatment of his injuries.
Luckett said that the investigation into this wreck is continuing by KSP reconstructionists Master Trooper Mike Ray and KSP Reconstructionist Sgt. Eric Fields. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Coroner’s Office, CCSO and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Luckett went on to add that anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
