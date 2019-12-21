KUTTAWA – The Kentucky State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck and a pull-behind trailer that were stolen off of KY 93 North in the Kuttawa community of Lyon County.
Sometime during the night on Friday, Dec. 6, a silver 2011 Chevrolet 2500 HD pickup truck with an attached black 16 foot BuiltRite trailer, mounted with a black tool box, were stolen from a barn on a residential property. Loaded on the trailer was a maroon Gutter machine. Troopers have investigated several leads, but are asking for any information on the whereabouts of the pickup truck and trailer, or any information regarding who may be responsible for the theft.
The investigation continues by Trooper Derek Scott. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
